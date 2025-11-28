What's going on with the civil war inside the Republican Party?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asks: what's with the bizarre battle between Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party?

The two commentators are people Ezra confesses he once admired, particularly seeing Carlson as a role model. Now, Carlson “spends all of his time bashing America, bashing Israel, bashing Trump.”

Joel Pollak, former editor-at-large of Breitbart, now working on a new project, is deep within Republican circles. He joins tonight's show to help explain what's fuelling the divide.

He pointed to two main factors playing a role.

First, he said was the “cancel culture of the Biden administration, which really destroyed faith among conservative viewers and listeners and readers in mainstream media.” This created an audience for those whose views were being suppressed, including those “with very legitimate views” and others who hold “rather difficult views.”

A second factor was the business environment of the online podcasting and social media worlds, one that is “heavily dependent on money coming in through advertising and sponsors.” While some may attract large numbers of clicks and views, they may not attract sponsorships.

This leads to making people “persuadable in one direction or another,” he said, detailing how he's heard stories of “a lot of Qatari money floating around the influencer world.”

Online influencers “don't have to disclose the sources of their funding to the public,” he added.

Joel also touched on the new project he's involved with, the California Post. The upcoming outlet will serve as an expansion of the New York Post, of which Joel will serve as the opinion editor.

He told Ezra he's hopeful the Post can drive a cultural “shift in mindset” among Californians.