Tesla will share your location, personal details with the government — it’s their sole discretion

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Elon Musk hosts a robot launch party and what that could mean for tyrannical government's quashing Your fundamental freedoms.

"Tesla doesn't associate your location with your account, or keep a history of where you've been," claims the company. An exception to the rule is when a serious safety issue arises.

If you were a tyrannical government, you could say the climate crisis or next pandemic is serious. They could even target purveyors of 'disinformation' and 'misinformation'. Maybe those who constitute a "far right" boogeyman.

One has to wonder if Tesla will track if you’re wearing a mask? We're not picking on Tesla, because there's a lot to like about Musk, the eccentric tech billionaire.

Nevertheless, his company would comply with a legal obligation, whether by subpoena or other court orders, in response to a lawful request by governmental authorities conducting an investigation.

Tesla will give your info to the government and anything else they capture as part of "regular inquiries." What’s that, you may ask? Well, we don't know.

If you’re doing something unethical, they will oblige to a "lawful" request. Based on whose code of ethics? Does that include having politically inappropriate views? Or going to contentious political rallies? Who decides?

What does it mean for Tesla to "protect the rights of the public?" They answer that in the same sentence — it’s their sole discretion.

With the rise of tyrants during the recent pandemic, one can't help but feel anxious that every word, every action, every facial expression, and every movement in your car is being recorded for distribution to your elected government.

But hey, we're sure it will never happen to you. Until it does, we suppose.

GUEST: Mark Joseph from The Democracy Fund speaks on Trudeau's Online Harms Act and updates on the Amish community's ArriveCan tickets.