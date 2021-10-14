Enough is enough with the lying and fake news about COVID

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Five years ago, an iconic game show returned to TV. I speak of To Tell the Truth. The program features three contestants with an unusual distinction or occupation. The thing is, only one of them is the Real McCoy; the other two are imposters. It is up to the panelists to figure out who is indeed telling the truth.

I was thinking about this game show the other day in the context of our public health authorities and those adoring members of the media party vis-a-vis the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because there’s been a slew of reports in recent weeks which make it hard to tell if these august sources are telling the truth... or merely spewing propaganda to maintain a COVID narrative based on fear and coercion...

Case in point: Dr. Deena Henshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the death of a 14-year-old boy due to COVID.

That was a story that was equal parts tragic and incredible. Tragic because a boy had his life so prematurely snuffed out; incredible because young people are virtually invulnerable when it comes to dying of COVID-19.

But then, the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth began to unfold.

In Hinshaw’s own words, the victim:

“...had complex pre-existing medical conditions that played a significant role in their death.”

Oh, I’ll say.

Because it emerged on Twitter yesterday that the boy’s sister, Simone Spitzer, spoke up:

“The 14-year-old in the article is my brother. He died from stage 4 brain cancer not from COVID. This is fake news. He was diagnosed in January 2021 and hospitalized in August. Two days before his death he was tested for COVID and it turned out positive... please share and comment that this is fake.”

GUEST: Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter)