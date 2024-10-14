Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a special feature interview with veteran reporter, Joe Warmington on the decay of Toronto and Canada. Toronto, once a symbol of Canadian unity, is now a battleground where the city’s journalism, security, and politics clash. Warmington knows these issues well and shares his insights on the changing landscape of journalism and the safety of those exposing the truth.

The city has seen rising crime rates and an increased sense of insecurity, especially for groups like the Jewish community, during these turbulent times. Warmington, who has spent his career as a “shoe leather journalist,” stresses the importance of being out in the streets, covering real stories, not just sitting in an office.

This type of journalism is becoming harder to practice in the face of censorship, public hostility, and even physical danger. The crackdown on real reporting, particularly those who ask uncomfortable questions, has taken an alarming turn, with some reporters facing harassment or arrests merely for doing their jobs. Warmington notes, “Canada tends to arrest people that are easy to arrest,” while many real criminals are left untouched.

The heavy-handed approach of Canadian law enforcement, especially toward independent journalists, has become a focal point of concern. Journalists like Rebel News' David Menzies, known for his fearless reporting, have faced multiple arrests for simply covering controversial topics. One of the key points Warmington highlights is the peer pressure that exists within the journalistic community. Journalists are expected to conform to a particular narrative or approach, and those who don’t are often ostracized or viewed as threats to the established media club.

This “club” dictates not only how stories are covered but also who gets to cover them. Journalists like those at Rebel News find themselves on the outside of this system, often facing more significant challenges and scrutiny than their mainstream counterparts.

The changing political landscape in Canada, particularly in cities like Toronto, has further complicated the issues of free speech and public safety. As Warmington mentions, the city is no stranger to protests and public demonstrations, but recent events have taken a darker turn.

If we continue down this path, the decay of Toronto and the broader Canadian society may be inevitable. Journalists must remain vigilant, continue telling the stories that need to be told, and hold those in power accountable. At the same time, Canadians need to demand better from their leaders — whether it’s enforcing the rule of law or protecting the freedom of the press. The future of the country may depend on it.