Single, military-aged men are colonizing Ireland — concerned citizens speak out

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant hosts the show from Ireland for more exclusive migrant reports.

Though on the ground for only eight hours, Rebel News captured exclusive insight into Ireland's war against mass migration. The Irish are talking about immigration in ways Canadians are not yet bold enough to talk about, yet.

Two concerned natives of Ireland delve into the migration of single military-aged men to their homeland.

Rebel publisher Ezra Levant recently travelled to Coolock, a working-class neighbourhood of Dublin. Located in the residential area is a large unused factory that the government wants to repurpose as a sprawling migrant facility for 500 foreigners.

The residents of Coolock were not consulted on the matter, according to media reports. It is situated across a plaza that features family attractions, including a bowling alley, arcade and movie theatre.

Protests against the proposed migrant facility previously saw violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

Former justice minister, Helen McEntee, permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families a pathway to Irish citizenship in 2022 under a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme. Applicants must have good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

Ireland is expected to accept 20,000 asylum seekers by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

Surely what's happening there is a microcosm for the rest of the world.