Media's Trump Derangement Syndrome triggered Big Tech censorship

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with Allum Bokhari, author and managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online.

Before Elon Musk fired 80% of his staff at X, formerly Twitter, the radical, censorious left colonized big tech to define the narrative.

"Big Tech used to be somewhat balanced between Democrats and Republicans. But, that was there was a counterrevolution between 2016 and 2020 when tech, along with every other major sector of the economy, became completely radicalized," Bokhari said.

"They bought into the media hype, which painted, Donald Trump, as the second coming of Hitler. And it [big tech] just shifted massively to the left," he added, noting that all the NGOs and government agencies Big Tech relied on pushed a pro-censorship agenda.

George Soros himself bankrolled various NGOs designed to change the terms of service for using tech platforms.

"And that's when you saw the peak of censorship in Silicon Valley, where you saw the peak of left wing attitudes. And I think that was partly because of the media's scaremongering around Donald Trump," Bokhari said.