Can Donald Trump restore the American Dream?

GUEST: Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie on recently confronting Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discusses the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. Pundits are calling it the most important vote since the American Civil War.

The stakes could not be any higher than they are now for our southernly neighbours. Former President Donald Trump wants to restore America to what it was just four years ago. To renew the American Dream by putting Americans first.

That entails energy independence, record low unemployment, and low interest rates. Not to mention a more secure border with Mexico and no new wars abroad.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris, she’s campaigning for… change but doesn't quite demonstrate how. Other than being a catalyst for so-called "change," Harris wastes no time denouncing Trump.

That’s one hell of a sales pitch, isn’t it? How does one campaign for change… against… oneself? For those who are calendar-challenged, Harris has been the Vice President these past four years, as the number two person in the Biden Administration.

How do you possibly claim that you’re an agent for change when really represent more of the same-old, same-old? It is doubtful this laughing leopard has changed her spots.

When you call a political rival "Hitler" and a "fascist," and are hellbent on demonization rather than debate, is it any wonder that at least two crackpots almost assassinated Trump in recent months? Kamala Harris and her ilk are evil; it is they who are the hatemongers.