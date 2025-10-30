Danielle Smith concedes to teachers' union — here's why that's bad for Conservatives

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra criticizes government unions, and forewarns the downfall of Conservative governments if they don’t take immediate action.

Teachers' unions, through their control over accreditation and combined with government monopolies, often sideline taxpayer interests as governments concede to union demands to avoid strikes.

Ezra highlights Trump's use of government shutdowns for permanent spending cuts, citing federal layoff proposals, a tactic Canadian conservatives are generally more hesitant to employ.

Meanwhile, Premier Danielle Smith ordered striking teachers back to work, using the notwithstanding clause to combat "leftist judge-shopping," angering unions and sparking talks of a general strike—a rarity in Canada since 1976.

Ezra questions the "outrageous" double-digit pay raise for Alberta teachers, linking the union (seen as an NDP extension) to teacher radicalization on transgender policies.

Smith's United Conservative Party is challenged by radicalized civil servants, the "deep state," who Ezra questions how Smith can disempower.

Ezra suggests Smith knows bureaucracy could undermine her via leaks and slow-walking. He proposes actions for her survival, drawing from Gov. DeSantis.

DeSantis replaced "state attorneys" who refused to enforce state laws, such as those on transgender surgery. Ezra suggests Alberta's justice minister could better communicate government priorities, noting Smith's disinterest in enforcing federal firearms laws.

DeSantis also suspended school board members, a tactic Smith used in Calgary. Ezra suggests Smith directly control "radical" school boards, neutralize radicalism, and defund the "woke movement."

Ezra concludes that only decisive action will lead to permanent change, as lesser measures would be reversed by future NDP governments.