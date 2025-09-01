What is the 'Woke Right'? Ezra Levant interviews Dr. James Lindsay
From campus protests to critical theory — how the “woke” movement borrows from Marxism — and how the right isn’t immune.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sits down with Dr. James Lindsay to unpack a surprising new phenomenon: the “woke right.” Ezra explains how Lindsay has shaped his understanding of communism, not just as an insult, but as a cult-like ideology that now fuels much of modern “wokeness.”
Together, they explore how Marxist thinking has been repackaged from class struggle into identity politics — and how some on the right are beginning to mirror that same framework. Ezra presses Lindsay to define what “woke” really means, and whether it’s possible for conservatives to fall into the same trap they claim to oppose.
From campus protests to Western support for Hamas, they connect today's political battles back to the deeper philosophical roots of critical theory.