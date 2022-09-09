The Queen is dead. Long live the King! A one-on-one with Conrad Black

  • September 09, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

On tonight's show, a one-on-one interview with Conrad Black, a man who knew the Queen and spent a lot of time in the United Kingdom. 

Not just as a press baron, but getting to know the political and constitutional leaders of that country.

Lord Black will tell us more about Queen Elizabeth II and her successor King Charles III.

Royal Family News Analysis Conrad Black
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
BUY TICKETS: Conrad Black and Rex Murphy

BUY TICKETS: Conrad Black and Rex Murphy

Buy tickets to The History Of Civil Liberties with Conrad Black and Rex Murphy.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.