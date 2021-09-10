What a week, and in so many ways...

I can't even believe it's Friday already.
Monday was Labour Day and we were labouring, especially our lawyers. They were working on an emergency court challenge to the ban on Rebel News employees who applied to the leaders' debates.
On tonight's show we'll cover the court challenge and how we covered the French and English language debates, as well as the responses from the leaders themselves to our journalists.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.