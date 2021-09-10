What a week, and in so many ways...

  • September 10, 2021
Remove Ads

I can't even believe it's Friday already.

Monday was Labour Day and we were labouring, especially our lawyers. They were working on an emergency court challenge to the ban on Rebel News employees who applied to the leaders' debates.

On tonight's show we'll cover the court challenge and how we covered the French and English language debates, as well as the responses from the leaders themselves to our journalists.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Canadian Election 2021
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.