Parliament bombshell exposes the staggering foreign student numbers in Canada

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights a staggering new statistic. A written parliamentary reply has revealed that more than 1.3 million foreign students held valid study permits in the 2024–25 fiscal year. That number rivals the 1.7 million Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently enrolled in post-secondary education, raising questions about who universities are really serving and whether young Canadians are being squeezed out.

This revelation dwarfs the already controversial Temporary Foreign Worker Program, which brings in roughly 364,000 workers. Even the International Mobility Program, which allows about 1.4 million workers to bypass labour market assessments, pales in comparison to the student visa influx. Foreign students are permitted to work while studying, putting them in direct competition with Canadians for entry-level jobs. Critics argue that some of these students are using so-called “diploma mills” as back doors to permanent residency, while others suspect fraud in labour market assessments, where employers claim they can’t find Canadians for well-paying roles.

The issue echoes wider unrest abroad. In the UK, massive protests have erupted over uncontrolled migration, with Nigel Farage’s Reform Party calling for stricter measures. Canada’s numbers, proportionally, are even higher. Despite growing public concern, mainstream parties remain hesitant to address the scale of immigration.

At the same time, troubling free speech cases in Britain, such as the jailing of a man for offensive remarks, are fuelling fears of a two-tier justice system that punishes dissent. As Canada grapples with unprecedented immigration levels and their impact on jobs, housing and national identity, the question is whether political leaders will act before public frustration reaches a breaking point.

Guest: YouTuber Leilani Dowding on the news of a UK man being jailed for 30 months for saying "who the f*ck is Allah."