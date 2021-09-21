What's changing for Canada after yesterday's unnecessary election?

  • September 21, 2021
After yesterday's election, we saw that almost nothing had changed in terms of the seat count compared to before the election. 

The only thing that changed was that the taxpayers are now out close to a billion dollars. 

So what does this mean for Canada's future?

On tonight's show, we'll cover a recap of some of our election coverage from last night and discuss the implications of the election results. 

GUEST: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

