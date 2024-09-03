The truth about Justin Trudeau's world of pure imagination

Justin Trudeau has long been known for being out of touch with the struggles of ordinary Canadians, but recent events show just how deeply entrenched he is in his own fantasy world.

Despite being behind in the polls for over two years and losing key by-elections, Trudeau continues to act as if everything is under control.

A recent by-election loss in Toronto — an area that has been a Liberal stronghold for decades — should have been a wake-up call. Instead, Trudeau seems more focused on maintaining his own illusion of popularity.

Across the board, Trudeau’s Liberals trail Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives by about 20%. And when pollsters ask Canadians about their feelings towards Trudeau, the intensity of the dislike is striking. More people hate Trudeau than merely dislike him — a telling sign that his support is not just waning, but collapsing.

Despite this, Trudeau's grip on the Liberal Party remains tight. His caucus, though disciplined, appears to be on a suicide mission. After all, who would replace Trudeau? Chrystia Freeland? Mélanie Joly? The options are hardly inspiring. Trudeau’s staying power seems less about his own merits and more about the absence of a viable successor.

But there’s another, more concerning reason for his continued leadership: Trudeau simply doesn’t care what others think. He doesn’t care about polls, his MPs, or even the democratic process. This isn’t the attitude of a leader concerned with public service, this is the mindset of an autocrat.

A recent Twitter video highlighted this disconnect. It featured Trudeau visiting a chocolate shop in Nova Scotia, owned by Syrian migrant Tareq Hadhad.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited us to see what Peace by Chocolate has been up to since his last check in!



Thank you for stopping by. 🇨🇦

The video was beautifully produced, with high production values and soft-focus shots, but it felt more like a campaign ad than a genuine interaction with the public. In fact, the public was physically shut out of the event, left to watch from behind a glass wall. This carefully curated image of Trudeau as a beloved leader is a far cry from the reality most Canadians experience.

Tareq's story represents the best of Canada. He came to Nova Scotia in 2015 as a Syrian refugee. He hoped to rebuild his family's chocolate business here.



And yesterday, I visited him and his wife, Mila, at their @PeaceByChoco store on the Halifax Waterfront — one of their two…

Even more troubling is the financial relationship between Trudeau and Hadhad’s business. Since 2015, Trudeau’s government has funneled close to half a million dollars in taxpayer money into this small chocolate shop. This isn’t a vital industry; it’s a retail business. Yet, thanks to Trudeau, it has received an astronomical amount of public funds.

And what does Trudeau get in return? Loyalty, and a generous number of donations to the Liberal Party. A quick search on Elections Canada’s website reveals that Hadhad has made over 100 donations to the Liberals, often on a monthly basis. This cozy relationship between taxpayer money and political donations is troubling, to say the least.

Trudeau’s fantasy world is maintained through these kinds of transactions — where public money is used to secure private loyalty. But outside of this bubble, the reality is far different. When Trudeau recently visited a steel mill, he was met with cold indifference and outright hostility. One worker even refused to shake his hand.

Here is the exchange between the steel worker & Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie.

Trudeau pulling out all the usual "what I'm doing for you" cards.

The guy tells him like it is, Canadians are struggling & in a year he'll be gone.

Trudeau- get your free donuts plebs.

This is the real world Trudeau is avoiding, the world where Canadians are struggling with rising costs and a government that seems more interested in making propaganda videos than addressing their concerns.

Trudeau’s Disneyland might be a pleasant place for him, but for the rest of Canada, it’s an expensive illusion that comes at a steep cost. The sooner this reality is acknowledged, the better for everyone.

