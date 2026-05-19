Fact Check: Eby claims Alberta projects are not being prioritized due to threats of separation

Premier Smith has never threatened to leave the country, often repeating her view that she believes in a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.”

Cory Morgan
  |   May 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby issued a statement saying, “It cannot be the case that the projects that get prioritized in Canada are those where a premier threatens to leave the country.”

The statement was released in response to the memorandum of understanding signed between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney, which may one day lead to a new pipeline to the West Coast.

Premier Smith has never threatened to leave the country. However, she has repeatedly stated she is a federalist who wants to see what she calls a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.”

The projects being prioritized in Canada by the federal government are listed on the Major Projects Office website.

They include six projects in British Columbia and none in Alberta. If the intent of the independence movement has been to strongarm project support from the federal government, it has failed dismally.

Verdict

Alberta projects have never been prioritized by the Liberals.

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Cory Morgan

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