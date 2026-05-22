Fact check: Nenshi outlandishly claims an independence referendum will cost $50-100 million dollars

On CTV’s Power Play, NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said, “This referendum is going to cost anywhere between fifty and a hundred million dollars.”

Nenshi’s estimate is grossly exaggerated. Elections Alberta has budgeted $20 million to hold a referendum on nine questions.

Adding a question to the list of questions already being asked will cost less than $2 million since the voting mechanisms will already be set up.

Alberta’s general election in 2023 cost an estimated $25–30 million to hold. General elections are more resource-intensive to conduct due to Elections Alberta having to manage 87 constituencies and hundreds of electoral candidates. Referenda are much simpler to conduct.

Naheed Nenshi has never had a close relationship with budgetary realities, as demonstrated by the 44 percent increase in spending in Calgary during his tenure as mayor, coupled with an 83 percent increase in property taxes.

The only way the October referendum in Alberta could blow its budget by as much as 500 percent, as Nenshi purports, is if Nenshi himself managed the process.