New details in B.C.’s euthanasia of young man with mental illness

The euthanasia of 26-year-old Canadian man Kiano Favaeian, who was not terminally ill, has ignited shock and outrage online, raising fresh concerns about how far Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime has gone, and who may be most vulnerable because of it.

Kiano, who lived in Ontario, was blind and diabetic, experienced diabetes-related pain, and also struggled with serious mental-health issues — factors that several physicians in his province cited when refusing his MAID request.

SHAME: Young, Kiano Vafaeian who struggled with mental health,was taken out by Canada’s MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) system.



His Mother Margaret, is speaking out via the below Facebook Post:



With a broken heart, I am sharing that my baby boy Kiano passed away on… pic.twitter.com/HS5ownI5lB — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) January 9, 2026

In 2022, Dr. Joshua Tepper approved Kiano for MAID before rescinding his decision. The doctors who refused his application out-right cited a slew of mental health concerns including major depression, paranoia, self-sabotaging health behaviours, and Cluster B Personality Disorder traits.

Despite the sweeping declines and unbeknownst to his family, Kiano secured out-of-province MAID approval in British Columbia from Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a long time MAID and abortion provider, who cited blindness and severe peripheral neuropathy due to diabetes, as reasons for the assisted suicide.

For the first time since losing her only son, Kiano’s mother, Margaret Marsilla, and one of his sisters agreed to speak publicly with Rebel News to explain why they believe mental illness was the true driver of his quest and there concerns that Dr. Weibe found a legal loophole to approve him.

DISTURBING:



Today, Margaret Marsilla, mother of 26-yr-old Kiano Vafaeian, who Canada euthanized, read statements from several doctors who refused to approve MAID for him before Dr. Ellen Wiebe, aka “Dr. Death,” authorized it.



Full report to come at https://t.co/ApvI5DGtxQ pic.twitter.com/tNFnuykNCY — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) January 14, 2026

The report also includes Kiano’s perspective, via his estate lawyer, Wes Mussio of Mussio Goodman, who contacted Rebel News to explain that Kiano had waived solicitor-client privilege prior to his death so that his views could be made public.

According to Mussio, who has publicly condemned Canada’s expansion of MAID—including the removal of the requirement that death be foreseeable and the planned eligibility based solely on mental illness beginning in 2027—Kiano spoke of blindness caused by diabetes and unrelenting nerve pain, and believed MAID should be more broadly available.

Mussio says he urged Kiano to seek medical treatment for pain instead and was surprised to learn that Kiano had passed.

Rebel News extended an invitation for Dr. Weibe to be interviewed or provide a statement regarding this report but did not receive a respond before the time of publishing.