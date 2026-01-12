Far-left agitators arrested at 'Canada First' rally against mass migration

A crowd opposing mass immigration gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday, where a large counter demonstration also took place.

Supporters waved flags and carried placards calling for an end to the massive influx of newcomers to the country. “Get your s**t together, Conservatives,” said event organizer Joe Anidjar, calling on the federal opposition to sharpen its focus on an issue that ranks top of mind among many Canadians.

“You have the ability to make change in this country, but in my opinion, you played it too soft, you played it too safe. If you would have leaned into immigration during the election, game over, game over. But now you're costing us more time under a Liberal government,” he added.

Anidjar called on those in attendance at the 'Canada First' rally to become more politically active, encouraging supporters to make their voices heard.

Each 'Canada First' rally has been getting “bigger and bigger,” Anidjar told Rebel News, with those who came out enduring a cold, blustery day in the city. He encouraged those opposed to mass immigration to organize similar events in their own cities to raise more awareness about the issue across the country.

Responding to critics, Anidjar said he's “been called racist for five years now,” adding it no longer has “meaning” given the term is regularly used to silence dissent. “That's what they do to justify violence, they call you a Nazi, they call you different names, so that when they're out here, they can justify showing violence to people.”

Eight arrests were made at the event, with 29 charges being laid, Toronto police said. Charges issued included assault to a peace officer with a weapon, throwing an explosive at a person with intent to cause bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon, along with theft, mischief and assault.

Counter-protesters opposing the anti-mass migration rally were “missing the point,” one attendee told Rebel News. “You cannot care for the world when you don't first start with your own people. If you don't care for your people, how can you help anyone else?” he said. “That's what our government is forgetting right now.”

Left-wing groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations were among those who showed up to protest against the demonstration.

A social media post from the Toronto Police Association said an “officer was punched” while others were “pelted with eggs, used toilet paper, and plastic bags filled with what appeared to be urine.”

Those with information on the incidents that occurred during the demonstration are asked to contact police to provide further details.