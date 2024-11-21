Federal judge says military’s vax mandate ‘did not violate’ Charter rights

A federal court judge has tossed a lawsuit by former military veterans, who sought damages over draconian pandemic mandates.

A court challenge against the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates was previously heard in Edmonton’s Federal Court on September 19, with live updates from Rebel News for the case initially filed in June 2023.

Over the summer, the federal government applied to stay the suit, owing to “vexatious language” and unsupported allegations of abuse.

Associate Judge Catherine Coughlan ruled on November 13 that “such broad and unfocused assertions do not rise to the level of exceptional circumstances.” She proceeded to strike down the case.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland announces new vaccine mandate for federal public servants. Federal employees have until October 29th to get the jab or be forced to take leave without pay.



This INCLUDES those working from home.



Help us: https://t.co/oIPU6ahuTe pic.twitter.com/Z7sSL0jlku — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 6, 2021

In October 2021, General Wayne Eyre, then-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), issued a Directive for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. Exemptions were only available when Charter rights were violated, and were very limited in scope to medical risk, religious beliefs, or unlawful discrimination.

The suit, which lists 330 current and former members as Plaintiffs, alleged the mandate violated four sections of the Charter and sought $1.3 million each in damages along with a declaration asserting that the novel shots violated Charter rights.

“This is not about COVID-19, this is about a corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable and above the law,” Catherine Christensen, of the Valour Legal Action Centre, previously told the National Post.

Christensen, who represented each Plaintiff, said her clients faced threats, with additional consequences including no parental leave, no pensionable benefits, and the loss of promotions.

Everyone who participated in the training exercise, both directly and indirectly, had received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.



MORE: https://t.co/Puj3Tdv9XD pic.twitter.com/KlmFcOBeIO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 20, 2021

Judge Coughlan said the suit was “replete with vexatious language” and “bald assertions of bad faith.”

“The only indications of bad faith are found when the pleadings baldly assert that, among other claims, Canada failed to carry out safety and efficacy testing for the vaccines,” she wrote.

“For example, various COVID-19 vaccines are labelled an ‘experimental gene therapy’ and ‘biologics,’ without any basis for these statements established,” the Edmonton-based judge clarified. “The COVID-19 pandemic is also referred to as an ‘emergency’ without any basis indicated for the use of the quotation marks.”

She ruled in favour of the federal government and ordered the plaintiffs to collectively pay them $5,040 in court costs.

The vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 mRNA shots amounted to 85% of all adverse reactions to vaccines by military personnel, with 313 general adverse reactions reported.https://t.co/s3YxzVnMC0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2023

As of 2023, only CAF members required to maintain “operational readiness” must receive two COVID-19 injections.

Of those veterans who refused the jab beforehand, some 299 members lost their jobs, and another 108 left when the mandate was lifted. One such case is Dallas Alexander Flamand, a former sniper with the elite JTF2 special operations unit.

Due to a history of concussions, Flamand was reluctant to get the jab. However, his superiors ‘bullied’ and ‘threatened’ him for remaining unvaccinated. “I was told by my chain of command, by our sergeant major, that he wanted me out of our troop by the end of the week, which was a very drastic response. I'd never seen anything like it in the 16 years I served,” the former sniper told CTV News.

59-year-old decorated military veteran had his $5, 750 COVID-related fine stayed by the Crown.https://t.co/Dbudatxaic — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 6, 2023

Associate Judge Coughlan denounced claims of Charter violations, stating the plaintiffs were devoid of “material facts” or “evidence” to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

On freedom of religion, she found 174 plaintiffs sought a religious exemption, but only one allegedly received an accommodation. The person in question was a practicing “Pansexual Pagan.”

“None of the Plaintiffs identify how a religious belief was infringed or interfered with in a non-trivial manner by the Directives,” Coughlan decided.

Over nine in ten (91%) military personnel voluntarily received two doses at the time the mandate was implemented.

Keean Bexte caught up with Conservative MP Bob Benzen to ask him about his report revealing that Canadian Armed Forces members potentially brought COVID-19 back to the country after participating in the World Military Games held in Wuhan, China.https://t.co/PjQdzLHefA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2021

“It's dangerous in the military to have legal orders disobeyed,” Eyre said then. “It's a very slippery slope.”

Section 126 of the National Defence Act indicates that refusing vaccinations is tantamount to disobeying a direct order from a superior officer.

“Failure to comply with the directives could result in CAF members facing administrative and remedial measures, including release,” Coughlan wrote, noting roughly 120 of the plaintiffs remain active members.

PETITION: No More Shots! 44,765 signatures Goal: 50000 signatures Please sign our petition to demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately, following the revelation that Health Canada has confirmed the presence of at least one previously undisclosed plasmid, a residual DNA sequence. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)