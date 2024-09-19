LIVE UPDATES: Canadian Armed Forces members challenge COVID vaccine mandate

Over 300 members of Canada's military are seeking compensation over vaccine mandates, challenging a 'corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable and above the law.'

A case involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces challenging the implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates is being heard before the Federal Court in Edmonton on Thursday.

More than 300 CAF members are listed in the suit, which was filed in June 2023. Plaintiffs are seeking $1 million each in damages along with a declaration asserting that COVID shots violated their Charter rights. 

"This is not about COVID-19, this is about a corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable and above the law," Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre in Edmonton previously told the National Post.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is covering the hearing virtually, and will be providing live updates on X. Follow along directly or this page below:

