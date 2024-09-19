LIVE UPDATES: Canadian Armed Forces members challenge COVID vaccine mandate
Over 300 members of Canada's military are seeking compensation over vaccine mandates, challenging a 'corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable and above the law.'
A case involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces challenging the implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates is being heard before the Federal Court in Edmonton on Thursday.
More than 300 CAF members are listed in the suit, which was filed in June 2023. Plaintiffs are seeking $1 million each in damages along with a declaration asserting that COVID shots violated their Charter rights.
"This is not about COVID-19, this is about a corrupt chain of command that thinks they are untouchable and above the law," Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre in Edmonton previously told the National Post.
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is covering the hearing virtually, and will be providing live updates on X. Follow along directly or this page below:
1) Today, I will be virtually live-tweeting for Rebel News, the Federal Court hearing in Edmonton regarding claims of abuse of power and authority against the Canadian Armed Forces over the implementation and enforcement of COVID vaccine mandates.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
Case: FRANCESCO GABRIELE…
3) The SOC includes claims that CAF troops who opposed COVID jabs endured emotional abuse from their Chain of Command (CoC ) and that the timelines for their releases were sped up against CAF policy.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
5) Crown says “we appreciate their service.”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
In response, crown is asked to clarify what was meant by its use of words such “frivolous vexation.”
7) crown goes after preliminary issues.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
Says the court has allowed evidence re: jurisdiction
Says the plaintiffs have provided “34 affidavits consisting of over 6900, none which were sworn on the issue of jurisdiction.
9) Crown submits that the SOC is too vague.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
Says if a member was mistreated “they need to identify by who” and not give a vague description such as a reference to
to CoC.
11) Crown continues submitting that the plaintiffs don’t appear understand the nature of the motion.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
Says plaintiffs counsel is not suppose to be putting forward additional evidence to support the SOC.
13) Crown says the claim says all of the about but “we don't know who, when, where, how or what?”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 19, 2024
