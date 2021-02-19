Feds seeking “Focus Pods”

The Trudeau Liberals are looking for “focus pods" and “focus desks” to be installed for the benefit of Ottawa employees.

Public Works and Government Services Canada posted the request on the federal government's procurement website, along with other furniture needs including ottomans, curvilinear benches and high-backed lounge seats.

Here's the tender notice for “Furniture and Prefabricated Private Phonebooths”:

The Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), has a requirement for the purchase, delivery and installation of Focus Pods, chairs and Whiteboards to 350 Albert, Ottawa, Ontario on or before May 14 2021.

According to specifications, the focus pods must be “upholstered reclined posture lounge chair with [a] high back and built in laptop table”. As well, the "seat and back must be fully upholstered with stitch detailing for a tailored appearance.”

A focus desk is described as a “Freestanding unit” which “must include a work surface for a single user and be enclosed on three sides with screens.”

Here's what the focus pods look like:

And here's a focus desk:

In total, Public Works requires 64 focus pods and 31 focus desks.

You can view an archived version of the proposal here and the description of the desks here.