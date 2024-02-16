Feds delay release of Chrystia Freeland's WEF travel records

By Ezra Levant Stop the Coverup! Rebel News has filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. He broke the law by illegally imposing martial law on us. And now he’s breaking the law by deleting government records to cover his tracks. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Just this past week, we heard from the federal government that if we don't adopt their climate hysteria and subjugate ourselves to carbon taxes — which increase the cost of every single thing we do in our lives here in Canada — we won't get any roads.

This is the hypocrisy of the federal government. They don't drive the impractical and unreliable egg-shaped electric cars they want us to, they don't take the crowded public transportation they demand we use. They haven't given up any of the high-carbon lifestyles they want to tax into obsolescence.

And they don't like it when you call them out on it.

Who could forget how Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland sent her limo ahead of her jet so she didn't have the revolting experience of travelling like an average person in a rental car?

Freeland also sits on the board of the World Economic Forum, the cabal of global power-hungry oligarchs who want us to live smaller, eat less meat, travel less, have fewer children, live in the human ant farm of 15-minute cities, and eat insects for protein.

She spoke at this year's World Economic Forum in the luxury resort town of Davos, Switzerland.

We wanted to know how she got there. Did she fly commercial? Did she fly on a private helicopter into the resort town? How many limos did she rent?

It should have been an easy access filing. She has to file expenses for travel. Just turn them over.

Oh, but the federal government has not.

We asked for "copies of all documents, including emails, texts or instant messages, memos, manifests, WhatsApp messages, Slack messages, etc., regarding the planning of travel for the Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Finance to the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2024.”

In return, we received a massive delay, another 120 days past the statutory 30, to access these documents.

They can delay us but they can't stop us.

Today's story is made possible through access to information documents funded by you at home through a special website, RebelInvestigates.com.