Feds go back to drawing board after tweet only got 30 ‘likes’

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

A Trudeau staffer lamented the poor engagement on a tweet celebrating the delivery of face shields and alerted workmates to her plan to get more ‘likes’.

The tweet in question was apparently posted on Minister Anita Anand's Public Services and Procurement Canada's Twitter account on the afternoon of April 17, 2020.

On April 17, 2020, Sabrina Kim emailed Astrid Krizus, Matt Stickney and Jordan Deagle, noting the social media flop:

Unfortunately PSPC department tweeted the Toronto Stamp delivery earlier this afternoon but it has like 30 likes & no one seems to have noticed it. I asked Min Anand's team if she could hold off on re-tweeting it until after the PM's remarks tmrw (in case you decide to keep it in tmrw).

A Twitter search of the date range before and after April 17, 2020, shows no such Toronto Stamp tweets, suggesting that the tweet may have been deleted.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

Sometimes we get nothing, but sometimes we get something shocking, and that makes it all worth it. To help us cover the cost of researching the Trudeau government, please help us out at RebelInvestigates.com.