Feds seal Confederation Bridge files until Nov. 2026

Transport Canada has sealed all Confederation Bridge toll records until November 2026, according to Blacklock’s. Prime Minister Mark Carney declined to comment yesterday on subsidies to the bridge operator, whose investors included then-transport minister Anita Anand’s husband.

The transport department cited the need for “third-party consultations” after Blacklock's requested all documents regarding tolls on the Prince Edward Island crossing, leased by Strait Crossing Development Inc.

Neither the contract's legal text nor data on the toll operator's net profit has ever been publicly released or made readily available.

On May 11, 2021, Anand, who now serves as foreign affairs minister, recused herself from discussions and decisions regarding ferry services. This was due to potential implications for the Confederation Bridge, which falls under a conflict-of-interest screen as per the Conflict Of Interest Act.

Strait Crossing investors included a firm whose managing director, John Knowlton, is Minister Anand's husband. Anand and Prime Minister Carney have yet to comment on subsidies to reduce bridge tolls. Rebel News could not confirm if she recused herself from those discussions.

The minister previously instructed staff to exclude her from any discussions or decisions regarding her husband’s businesses, “unless the interest in the decision or matter is one of general application.”

Anand, as transport minister last December 23, announced 2025 tolls would be frozen. “We are helping to make life more affordable for Canadians,” she said at the time.

A 2016 report from the Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that Strait Crossing Development generated as much as $37 million annually in guaranteed toll revenues, irrespective of traffic volume.

The operators of the Confederation Bridge were guaranteed a minimum of $13.9 million in annual toll revenues under a 35-year contract, which also included additional yearly subsidies indexed to 75% of the inflation rate. This contract is set to expire in 2032, when the Bridge becomes publicly owned.

“This is big,” Carney said, announcing a reduction in car and pickup tolls from $50.25 to $20, effective August 1.

Speaking to the media, Carney indicated the federal government would decide on the next steps (after 2032) well in advance, though he offered no further explanation.

According to an inquiry request by then-Liberal MP Gerry Byrne, subsidies reached $951 million by 2014. During the initial 17 years of the lease, revenues amounted to $515.4 million, resulting in a net margin of 54%, as revealed to MPs.

“Here is a living, breathing example of risk-free investment for a corporation,” Byrne said at the time. “Why couldn’t the government just operate it themselves?”

A 1998 CUPE analysis suggested the Confederation Bridge agreement was a low-risk deal for private investors, with taxpayers shouldering more risk. Critics also foresaw potential costly, taxpayer-funded repairs.

Taxpayers are expected to pay at least $1.28 billion by 2032, according to Blacklock’s.

“The cost is going up exponentially,” said Byrne. “It is the taxpayer who is getting dinged on that,” he added.