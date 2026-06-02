Feds spent $437,000 advertising during Super Bowl broadcast

The federal government spent more than $437,000 on advertising connected to the 2026 Super Bowl broadcast, according to a newly released Order Paper response tabled in Parliament.

Records show Ottawa spent a total of $437,304 on advertisements aired during the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026.

The spending covered a government promotional campaign called "Nation of Builders," run through the Privy Council Office, which supports the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

According to the government's response, two advertisements were purchased on English-language broadcaster CTV and another two advertisements were purchased on French-language network RDS. All four advertisements aired during the game itself.