Feds spent $437,000 advertising during Super Bowl broadcast
The hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds were used to purchase two English and two French advertisements on CTV and RDS.
The federal government spent more than $437,000 on advertising connected to the 2026 Super Bowl broadcast, according to a newly released Order Paper response tabled in Parliament.
Records show Ottawa spent a total of $437,304 on advertisements aired during the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026.
The spending covered a government promotional campaign called "Nation of Builders," run through the Privy Council Office, which supports the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
According to the government's response, two advertisements were purchased on English-language broadcaster CTV and another two advertisements were purchased on French-language network RDS. All four advertisements aired during the game itself.
The government's disclosure did not provide details about the content of the advertisements beyond identifying them as part of the "Nation of Builders" campaign.
The figures reflect only media-buying costs paid directly to broadcasters for advertising space and airtime. The government noted that the total excludes any advertisements purchased directly by departments outside the central advertising agency system for campaigns costing less than $40,000.
The spending was disclosed in response to Order Paper Question Q-1069.
The Super Bowl remains one of the most expensive advertising platforms in North America due to its massive television audience. While Canadian broadcasters air Canadian advertisements during the game, airtime comes at a premium because of the event's popularity and viewership.
The disclosure comes as the federal government continues to face scrutiny over spending priorities amid ongoing deficits and growing federal debt.
While many Canadians tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, taxpayers also paid nearly half a million dollars to ensure Ottawa had a presence during the country's most-watched sporting event.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila