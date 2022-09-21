Female-identifying biological male speaks at 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit

Twitter / ForbesWomen

On March 11, Dylan Mulvaney, an actor, comic, content creator and biological male, posted a video on TikTok announcing that after a lifetime of struggling with gender dysphoria they are beginning their transition to female.

Mulvaney began documenting this transition on social media in a now-viral series called Days of Girlhood, which has garnered almost one billion views. Yes, you read that number right — nearly one billion views.

On September 15, in New York City, the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, an invitation-only event hosted for women by women, took place. To the surprise of many conservatives, Mulvaney was invited to speak.

According to a video posted on TikTok, Mulvaney, who at the time was on “day 188 of being a girl,” would be speaking at the summit about the social media to mainstream industry pipeline with model and actress Barbie Ferreira.

Naturally, Mulvaney’s attendance sparked outrage among many conservatives who deem their attendance offensive to women:

Biological males inserting themselves into exclusively female spaces is nothing new. We have witnessed countless female-identifying males like University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Grant, a trans University of Alabama student who tried to join female sororities, try to normalize the erasure of women in 2022.

But what makes Mulvaney’s presence at a women’s summit arguably more sickening than other instances is that they spoke to a room full of women as though they understand their lived experiences.

It’s shocking that Forbes thinks so little of women that a female-identifying biological male who posts videos on TikTok minimizing girlhood to shopping and wearing dresses was afforded such an exciting and prestigious opportunity.