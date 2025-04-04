'Fight against carbon tax is not over yet': Franco Terrazzano

With outrage against the carbon tax growing as its price has continued to increase, the Liberals finally backed away from the policy following Justin Trudeau's resignation as party leader and Mark Carney's selection as his successor.

One of the first actions the new Liberal leader took was to “remove” the consumer carbon tax by lowering the current rate to zero instead of outright repealing the legislation.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano joined the show to discuss Carney's shift in policy and why Canadians shouldn't believe the fight against the carbon tax is over — the topic of his new book, Axing The Tax: The Rise and Fall of Canada's Carbon Tax.

“I wrote this book for two reasons. Number one, to show you where the carbon taxers are going to fight in the future,” he said. “They're going to relabel, repackage and try to force hidden carbon taxes onto Canadians.”

“But number two, I also wrote this book because this was really a David vs. Goliath fight,” he continued, pointing to the numerous “politicians, bureaucrats, taxpayer-funded academics, media talking heads, even big businesses, telling Canadians to sit down, be quiet and pay your carbon tax bill.”

Franco also blasted the Liberals for dramatically shifting their talking points about the carbon tax after Carney's takeover.

But with the legislation still in place, “politicians can come back to the House of Commons and crank up that carbon tax again” after the election, he warned.

“What Carney wants to do, is he wants to hammer Canadian businesses with huge hidden carbon taxes and hopes you won't notice when they pass those costs onto you with higher prices.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director said his new book helps readers learn “what they need to look out for as politicians try to relabel and hide carbon taxes, as academics try to do the same thing, but also as international organizations try to force carbon taxes on the global citizenry.”