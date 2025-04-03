Tamara Lich and Chris Barber convicted of mischief
The deep state—bureaucrats, politicians, lawyers, police—have had their revenge on the leader of the Convoy truckers.
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has been convicted of mischief, after a marathon trial in Ottawa. The deep state—bureaucrats, politicians, lawyers, police—have had their revenge on the leader of the Convoy truckers.
It's outrageous and demoralizing. But we can’t give up now—we’ve got to help Tamara appeal her case.
This is a dark day, but it’s not the last word on this subject. The government has spent $10 million punishing Tamara. It’s up to us to level the playing field and help her fight back.
She wants to fight and take her case to the Court of Appeal.
SHOCKING: Ezra Levant reports from Ottawa, where Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were found guilty of mischief charges for their role in the 2022 protest.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 3, 2025
"I am deeply surprised," he says after the phrase "hold the line" played a key part in the ruling. pic.twitter.com/vh1NgA3C7l
The Freedom Convoy drew international attention as truckers and thousands of supporters converged on downtown Ottawa in late January and February 2022, calling for an end to vaccine mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions.
The peaceful street protests prompted the Trudeau government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.
A court subsequently ruled that the use of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional and illegally invoked.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-04-03 21:34:50 -0400 FlagThis sort of thing is a Trudeau tradition. The outcomes of trials and inquiries are all known before they begin. The actual proceedings are mere theatre to fool people into thinking that they’re fair, impartial, and unbiased.
A good example of this going back to the days of PET is the Berger Commission. Everybody knew that Trudeau didn’t want the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline built, lest Alberta actually profit from it. So, he selected Thomas Berger to head the inquiry, with Berger being sympathetic to the natives.
After all the hemming and hawing during the mid-1970s, the recommendation for “delaying” the project for 20 years (under the pretence that there weren’t enough natives qualified to work on it until the 1990s) wasn’t entirely surprising, nor did it sound credible to those of us familiar with the oil and gas industry.
Looking back, I guess we should have seen that the fix was in from the beginning.
So, whatever the Trudeaus wanted, the Trudeaus got.
susan gerbes commented 2025-04-03 21:27:11 -0400 Flagdisgusting. tax dollars spent on an innocent woman trying to make ALL our lives better….lives destroyed, country divided….all because trudeau was a coward. He’s the one on trial….
Donald Hrehirchek commented 2025-04-03 21:08:13 -0400 FlagYes return to Our roots . A Judaea- Christian heritage. We Canadians seem to have forgotten where We were and still should be.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-03 20:50:49 -0400 FlagOur federal government has gone rogue. Both sections of tonight’s show prove that they don’t respect we the people and they don’t respect the law. So taxing us for carbon dioxide and punishing Tamara Lich are what these wicked people do. I’m praying hard that Pierre Poilievre wins on April 28. That’ll be OUR liberation day.