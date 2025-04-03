Tamara Lich and Chris Barber convicted of mischief

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has been convicted of mischief, after a marathon trial in Ottawa. The deep state—bureaucrats, politicians, lawyers, police—have had their revenge on the leader of the Convoy truckers.

It's outrageous and demoralizing. But we can’t give up now—we’ve got to help Tamara appeal her case.

This is a dark day, but it’s not the last word on this subject. The government has spent $10 million punishing Tamara. It’s up to us to level the playing field and help her fight back.

She wants to fight and take her case to the Court of Appeal.

SHOCKING: Ezra Levant reports from Ottawa, where Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were found guilty of mischief charges for their role in the 2022 protest.



"I am deeply surprised," he says after the phrase "hold the line" played a key part in the ruling. pic.twitter.com/vh1NgA3C7l — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 3, 2025

The Freedom Convoy drew international attention as truckers and thousands of supporters converged on downtown Ottawa in late January and February 2022, calling for an end to vaccine mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions.

The peaceful street protests prompted the Trudeau government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.

A court subsequently ruled that the use of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional and illegally invoked.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, on his new book documenting the ins and outs of the carbon tax.