BREAKING: Tamara Lich found guilty of mischief in Freedom Convoy trial

Ottawa, April 3, 2025 — Tamara Lich, one of the lead organizers of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, has been found guilty of mischief for her role in the weeks-long demonstration that challenged COVID-19 mandates and federal overreach.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, after a months-long trial that concluded in September 2024. Lich, along with co-accused Chris Barber, had pleaded not guilty to charges including mischief, intimidation, and counselling others to commit offences.

The Freedom Convoy drew international attention as truckers and thousands of supporters converged on downtown Ottawa in late January and February 2022, calling for an end to vaccine mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions.

The peaceful street protests prompted the Trudeau government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.

A court subsequently ruled that the use of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional and illegally invoked.

