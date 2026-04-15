Finland just blew a hole in the biggest lie in youth gender medicine

For years, we have been told the same thing, over and over, with absolute moral certainty. If a child says they’re transgender, then the compassionate thing to do is affirm it.

Affirm the identity. Affirm the new name. Affirm the pronouns. And if that child is distressed enough, then affirm the drugs, too. Puberty blockers. Cross-sex hormones. Eventually, irreversible experimental cosmetic surgery.

And why? Because we were told this was lifesaving. We were told it improves mental health. We were told the only alternative was suffering, self-harm, even suicide.

Well, now comes a major study out of Finland, and it says something the activists are going to hate. It says the mental health problems did not get better. In some cases, they got worse.

This was published in Acta Paediatrica just days ago. The study looked at 2,083 adolescents and young adults in Finland who were referred to specialized gender identity services before age 23, and compared them to 16,643 matched controls. It tracked severe psychiatric morbidity before and after referral.

And the findings are brutal for the activists’ favourite talking point.

These youth already had significantly higher psychiatric morbidity than the control group before referral, and they still had dramatically higher psychiatric morbidity at least two years afterward.

The paper’s abstract says that among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up, rising from 9.8% to 60.7% in the feminizing group and from 21.6% to 54.5% in the masculinizing group. The study’s conclusion was plain: psychiatric needs did not subside after medical gender reassignment.

Now, to be careful and fair, this is an observational study. It does not prove that the interventions caused every worsening outcome. But it absolutely does destroy the sales pitch that these interventions reliably improve mental health. If the entire public argument for rushing vulnerable kids down this pathway is that it makes them psychologically better, then a large nationwide study showing no such improvement is a very big problem.

And here’s what makes Finland so important.

Finland did not just stumble into this debate yesterday. Finland has been dealing with this issue at the clinical and policy level for years. In 2020, Finland’s Council for Choices in Health Care issued guidance saying first-line treatment for minors with gender dysphoria should be psychosocial support, psychotherapy when needed, and treatment for co-occurring psychiatric disorders. In other words, slow down, assess thoroughly, and do not treat medicalization as the automatic first answer.

Why did Finland move in that direction? Because their health authorities concluded the evidence for pediatric medical transition was weak, and because these young patients often present with serious mental health complexity that cannot just be waved away with a new name and a prescription pad.

That is the part activists hate most: the possibility that gender distress does not exist in isolation. These are often not otherwise healthy kids with one single issue that can be solved by hormones.

These are often deeply distressed young people with overlapping psychiatric needs. Finland’s own recent and earlier research points in exactly that direction. The new study found that severe psychiatric morbidity was common among these patients and even more prevalent in the later referral cohort. Earlier Finnish work also found that when psychiatric morbidity is taken into account, the simplistic suicide narrative collapses fast.

That matters because the whole political machine around youth gender medicine has run on emotional blackmail.

Question this and you want kids dead. Ask for evidence and you’re hateful. Point to weak studies and you’re accused of bigotry. Suggest therapy first and suddenly you’re the villain.

But science is not supposed to be a hostage situation. And what Finland is showing, again, is that vulnerable kids deserve real medicine, not ideology dressed up in a white coat.

Because if a treatment is supposed to improve mental health, and the best response to long-term negative findings is to scream at critics and hide behind slogans, then maybe the evidence was never as solid as they claimed in the first place.

That’s been the dirty little secret of this whole field. A lot of the evidence used to justify pediatric transition has been low quality, short term, uncontrolled, or riddled with follow-up problems.

A 2024 Acta Paediatrica review said longitudinal studies had not consistently shown mental health benefit from hormonal interventions in adolescents, and Finland’s cautious approach reflected that uncertainty.

So when a country with centralized services and nationwide health data says, “Actually, the psychiatric distress does not disappear after medicalization,” that is not some fringe blog post. That is a warning flare.

And Canada, save for a sane exception to this madness in Alberta, should be paying attention.

Because here, too many institutions still behave as though affirmation is the only ethical option, as though asking questions is cruelty, and as though parents should just hand over their child to an ideology that promises certainty where the evidence does not.

But kids are not political fashion accessories. They are not a social movement. And they are not lab rats for a treatment model built on activist pressure and wishful thinking.

If Finland’s data show that these young people remain psychiatrically unwell, and in some treatment groups appear worse over time, then the humane response is not to double down.

It is to stop. To reassess. To tell the truth. And to finally admit that the slogan was never science. Because “affirm or die” made for a nasty bumper sticker. But Finland just handed us something much more inconvenient — data.