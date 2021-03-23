First comes COVID lockdowns, then comes climate lockdowns | Marc Morano with Ezra Levant

As we pass one year of dealing with lockdowns for COVID-19, some voices are now starting to push for lockdowns in an effort to solve climate change.

To discuss this next push for more big government, bureaucratic control of people's lives, Climate Depot's Marc Morano was the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show where he talked about his new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Think.

Marc told Ezra that:

There is no criteria by which to solve the [climate] crisis. And the same is true with the COVID lockdown, you know, there's no set criteria. So what happens is we don't know — if global temperature reaches X, we can end the provisions in the Green New Deal.

They don't offer us that because you should want the Green New Deal regardless of anything because it's the greatest thing since sliced bread and if you don't like it, well, you we have a problem with you. And the same thing if you don't like the COVID lockdown; they can cut your water off, they can cut your utilities if you don't comply.

This is not some great idea that we can all rally behind. This is an idea that that's being imposed on us using the climate scare. The Green New Deal has nothing to do with climate.