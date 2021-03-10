“Flat-out wrong”: Ontario once predicted 100,000 COVID deaths

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter) joined guest host David Menzies to discuss the science behind the lockdowns.

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“...most sensible people would say what Anthony [Furey]'s been saying — what you've been saying, what I've been saying, which is — okay, if those numbers are wrong, let's delve into them a bit deeper... and ask — where are the risks? And what can we do safely? And who do we need to really protect and target our measures towards? And for the government, that says science needs to be at the forefront of its decisions, this is the process they should be doing. “But they're not, it's coming from independent media, it's coming from so-called fringe politicians, and that's how it's so maligned.”

