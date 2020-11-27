Flat Earthers have Charter Rights too | Man JAILED for breaking Quarantine Act

Staunch anti-lockdown activist Mak Parhar has been something of a thorn in the sides of the B.C. government and its public health officials.

Back in April, Delta police claimed they were unable to find any law that could have been used to stop the Bikram Yoga Delta business owner from bringing large groups of people to his studio to allegedly discuss their belief that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Delta’s Mayor George Harvie used Parhar's defiance as reason to “ask for more power to enforce public health orders and advice.”

More recently however, Parhar has found himself having less victories with the law.

On November 2, Parhar was arrested and spent days in jail for “repeated violations under the Quarantine Act.” He was charged with three counts of failing to self-isolate after returning to Canada from the United States.

The Quarantine Act allows the federal government to have the authority to ensure compliance with the order, which is enforceable by the police and RCMP. Penalties for breaking the self-isolation orders can be as high as $750,000 and include up to six months in prison.

I met up with Parhar to ask him what led him to defy the Quarantine Act and fill us in on the events that preceding his arrest.

Watch the full report here!

Across Canada, people are receiving tyrannical fines for supposed COVID law-violations. In some cases, these fines are for doing things like feeding the homeless or worshipping at Church.

We are prepared to help 1,000 Canadians being penalized by the state, and we need your help to do it. Please visit FightTheFines.com to donate towards the cost of the team of lawyers we’ve hired to help Canadians fight for their freedom.