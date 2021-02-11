Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes on Big Tech | Allum Bokhari with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart's technology editor Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue on Twitter) called in to talk about Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis' push to curb the political bias of Big Tech.

Here's a bit of what Allum had to say:

“As far as the other Republican states go, the other man to watch at the moment is the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton. He's leading multi-state lawsuits against Google and the other tech giants, targeting their monopoly power. And he also understands the censorship issue as well. “...I will say, if Republican states got together and acted as a unit on this issue, they could do some real damage to the tech companies. One interesting proposal... is the amount of state-government agencies that rely on these tech platforms to put out their messages, to alert the public about what's going on, and also public wifi. “[Wifi] in airports and schools are controlled by state governments in many cases. So if all of these state governments got together and said: 'Look, if tech companies discriminate on the basis of viewpoint... then we're not going to allow them on public wifi.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.