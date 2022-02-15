Food, massages offered freely to anyone in need as convoy protest continues in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

I have been in Ottawa covering the Freedom Convoy since it arrived on January 28, 2022.

Personally, I can only share with you what I am seeing from a first-hand perspective. Being on the ground and talking to truckers and their supporters daily, I can’t express enough how peaceful the environment is here.

The amount of free food being served by supporters of the truckers convoy in Ottawa is insane. Doesn’t matter whether or not you are apart of the demonstration. They will feed anyone in need. Full report coming. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/2tBaaU2HzV — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 14, 2022

When you walk along Wellington Street, which runs in front of Parliament, there are various setups where they are serving free food.

Now, this isn’t just food being offered to the truckers and their supporters — anyone in need in the city of Ottawa can come here to grab a warm meal. Along with food being handed out for free, we have spoken with people offering such services as massages and providing warm clothes to people in need.

No matter what Justin Trudeau says about the people involved with the protests, Rebel News is showing you the truth of this story.

