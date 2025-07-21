Former CBC host leaks audio of ‘disturbing’ disciplinary meeting

Leaked audio obtained by the National Post reveals CBC's internal conflict between its journalistic standards and corporate image in disciplining a popular news anchor.

Travis Dhanraj, former host of CBC's Canada Tonight, announced his resignation this month, citing “tokenism masquerading as diversity, problematic political coverage protocols, and the erosion of editorial independence.” However, Dhanraj remains a CBC employee although currently on leave, as they have not accepted his resignation.

A human rights lawsuit against CBC over his departure is in the cards, his lawyer confirmed.

CBC earlier disciplined Dhanraj in April 2024 for a social media post concerning executive bonuses.

On X, he stated that CBC President Catherine Tait declined to appear on his show to discuss new budget funding, its implications for jobs, and the corporation’s strategic priorities, calling it “unfortunate” and noting that “transparency is needed” due to increasing scrutiny.

Records show all 46 top network executives received bonuses worth $3,020,021 last year. Another 1,140 managers shared $11,883,734 in bonuses.

Dhanraj was removed from his CBC News Network show after the disciplinary meeting. Ian Hanomansing now hosts the primetime program.

Dhanraj begins by explaining his post about Tait. “The new budget funding was publicly put out in the budget on Tuesday. It was widely reported on, by not only CBC but other broadcasters. There is nothing in the tweet that is insider information,” he said.

Andree Lau, identified as the CBC manager speaking in the recording, appears to suggest a CBC journalist criticizing the broadcaster is a conflict of interest due to their personal stake in the broadcaster's success.

“The issue is, you know, does this post meet the standards of integrity, does it meet the conflict of interest under code of conduct,” she replied. Dhanraj counters: “I firmly stand by the fact that it does.”

Lau, senior director of digital publishing and streaming, is responsible for the state broadcaster’s strategic and editorial direction.

Dhanraj’s lawyer, Kathryn Marshall, confirmed the authenticity of the 2024 meeting recording, which CBC did not dispute. It reflects a portion of the meeting, though its contents are telling.

“Do you understand the concern with this post as it relates to the principle of integrity?” Lau asked. Dhanraj stated he saw no journalistic reason for the tweet's removal, only corporate interest, highlighting his concern about the blurred lines between journalism and corporate interest in the meeting.

Lau then questioned Dhanraj’s understanding of the tweet’s integrity. Dhanraj saw no journalistic reason for removal, only corporate interest, highlighting the blurred lines between journalism and corporate interest.

“I see how it would be in the interest of the corporation for this tweet not to be out, but I don’t see how, journalistically, it’s not sound …” Dhanraj said.

The duo then discuss the company’s journalistic standards and protocols. “So those who have the interest of the corporation should not be influencing reporters,” Dhanraj asked. “Yes,” replied Lau, who concludes with “… you are an employee, and you are criticizing your employer.”

A CBC spokesperson confirmed the meeting between Dhanraj and Lau took place, but claimed the former host was “never formally disciplined” for the social media post.

Marshall called the recording's contents “disturbing.”

“It shows that Travis was intimidated for simply doing his job as a journalist,” she told the Post.

“The purpose of the meeting, I think, was to intimidate him, … making it clear to him that he’s … not to post anything or say anything as a journalist that could be embarrassing to the public broadcaster,” Marshall said.

“This is deeply concerning,” she continued. “I think it demonstrates that CBC, at that moment, was far more interested in preserving its own reputation than allowing their journalists to do their jobs.”