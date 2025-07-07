CBC host 'forced to resign' over diversity of thought, insider politics

Travis Dhanraj, former Canada Tonight host, emailed CBC employees Monday stating he was “forced to resign from CBC News.” The state broadcaster refused to comment on privacy and confidentiality grounds.

“I was once one of CBC’s most visible journalists… Promoted as a symbol of progress—until I began questioning the gap between CBC’s stated values and its internal reality,” reads a copy of Dhanraj’s email.

Dhanraj states he was “shut out” and “ultimately erased” for his pushback against observed trends.

The CBC confirmed Dhanraj’s departure from the outlet Monday afternoon. The authenticity of the email has been verified.

The former host claims his tendency to ask difficult questions “became a career-ending move” due to the “erosion of editorial independence” at the state broadcaster.

Dhanraj has been on indefinite leave for several months, having entertained diversity of thought on his programme, Canada Tonight. Ian Hanomansing now hosts the primetime program.

Jennifer Dundas, another ex-CBC reporter, condemned the broadcaster last December 18 as “warped beyond repair.”

“We are entitled to expect more from the state broadcaster. The CBC should serve all Canadians, not the adherents of favoured political ideologies,” Dundas said.

Dhanraj, in his email to colleagues, states “Canadians are noticing.”

In his final report, now-former ombudsman Jack Nagler revealed a damning review of the state broadcaster, which found a pattern of omissions and partial coverage in the CBC’s reporting. “We aren't hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views,” he wrote.

“News silos” or “information bubbles” have become a problem in recent years, Nagler warned.

“The erosion of trust in the CBC didn’t happen overnight,” Dhanraj wrote. “It’s the result of years of dysfunction at the highest levels” from a “small group of insiders on air and in management.”

Nagler went so far as to caution against relying on any single source, including the state broadcaster, for complete information, as journalists are not experts. “Their mission is simply to give the rest of us information that we can consider as we form our own opinions.”

Further speculation ties Dhanraj’s absence to his public challenge of executive bonuses, a topic former CBC president Catherine Tait avoided discussing.

Records show all 46 top network executives — without exception — received bonuses worth $3,020,021 last year. Another 1,140 managers shared $11,883,734 in bonuses.

“This disgraceful abuse of taxpayer dollars when Canadians are struggling for financial survival has contributed to the ‘defund the CBC’ movement,” said Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, who sat on the heritage committee. Meanwhile, the broadcaster cut 346 jobs.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has several times proposed to cut CBC subsidies. A 2017 Conservative bill failed to privatize the state broadcaster.

“To those still inside: silence shouldn’t be the price of your paycheque,” writes Dhanraj. “The only thing that sustains broken systems is fear. And the only way things change is when people speak.”

His departure follows incredible difficulties trying to navigate “a workplace culture defined by retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm.”

A CBC spokesperson rejected the accusations made about the broadcaster in a subsequent email to staff. They cited “privacy and confidentiality considerations” for the limited response.

During the 2023 National Citizen’s Inquiry, several former CBC employees also bashed the state broadcaster for disseminating “misinformation” and for alleged abuse of vaccine mandates.

“We betrayed the public,” said Marianne Klowak, a CBC reporter of over 30 years. “We broke their trust… We were, in fact, pushing propaganda.”