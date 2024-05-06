Former CNN host Chris Cuomo says COVID vaccine left him 'sick'
Cuomo joins other public figures in alleging they're experiencing adverse effects from COVID-19 shots.
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has revealed that he is suffering from a health condition that he attributes to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. During a recent episode of his NewsNation program, Cuomo made the claim while interviewing nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage, who said he had experienced vaccine injuries himself.
"We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, a.k.a. side effects, but nobody's really talking about it because they're too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away," Cuomo, 53, told Barcavage. "But the problem is people like Shaun—and me—and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their bloodwork and their lives and their feelings—you know, physically—are not going away," the Epoch Times reports.
Cuomo did not disclose the specific details of his symptoms or the brand of COVID-19 vaccine he received. However, he offered to share his doctor's information with Barcavage and stated, "I'm sick myself, but I'm working with people who are working with this."
The former CNN host joins a small group of public figures who have spoken out about alleged adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines. Billionaire Elon Musk claimed last year that his "third shot almost sent me to hospital," while former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said she regretted getting the vaccine due to developing an autoimmune issue after receiving the jab.
