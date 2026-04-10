Four Conservatives show up and deliver during British Columbia leadership debate

Hosted by independent media outlet Juno News and moderated by federal Conservative MP Aaron Gunn and Lindsay Shepherd, the event featured unfiltered talk, sharp questions, and zero tolerance for the scripted nonsense many have come to expect from career politicians.

Four candidates took the stage: former Conservative MP and minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay, former BC Liberal MLA and minister Ian Black, businessman and philanthropist Yuri Fulmer, and entrepreneur/helicopter engineer Warren Hamm.

Notably, two podiums sat empty — those of frontrunner Caroline Elliott and sitting MLA Peter Milobar.

The backlash hit Elliott hardest. Juno News reported her team had snapped up nearly every seat in the original venue, forcing a bigger location, only for her to back out at the last minute. Her excuse was that she thought Milobar would be there and had a “better” meet-and-greet in Kelowna instead. Milobar cited a scheduling conflict he apparently never even agreed to. While the no-shows made excuses, the four who showed up earned respect from the crowd for simply coming out and answering tough questions.

The tone was civil with no crosstalk and no cheap shots between the candidates on stage.

Everyone agreed on the big conservative priorities: scrap SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) indoctrination in schools, repeal DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) to protect private property rights, and get serious about the crime wave fueled by untreated mental health and addiction.

Findlay highlighted her real-world fight for leaseholders against expanding Aboriginal title claims, taking a case all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada and winning. Black drew applause for pledging to reopen Riverview, expand the provincial police force, and learn from Quebec’s crackdown on organized crime. Fulmer was blunt and deal-oriented, pointing to his agreement with 1BC’s Dallas Brodie to avoid splitting the right-of-centre vote — something that’s repeatedly handed power to the NDP and cost British Columbians conservative representation.

Hamm spoke as a father whose nurse daughters can’t afford homes in the Kootenays, slamming bloated municipal governments and the fantasy that government can build “affordable” housing without driving costs through the roof.

Conservative values were abundant: yes to more private delivery in health care, no to vaccine passports, willingness to use the notwithstanding clause against judicial overreach, and strong support for overhauling (or at least dramatically reining in) the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Attendees loved the unity. “Everyone was on the same page,” one said. Others noted the no-shows raised serious questions about engagement and transparency, especially with concerns about Ontario operatives and past liberal-lite positions on SOGI, DRIPA, and the carbon tax.

In my view, they all performed well and treated the audience with respect, which seems like a rarity these days.

Ian Black edged it out with his crisp, applause-winning delivery on crime and mental health. Yuri Fulmer was a close second with his straight-talk deal-making approach. Findlay brought experience and a no-nonsense straight-shooter vibe, while Hamm offered an honest, everyman contrast.

British Columbians should have leaders who show up, answer hard questions, and put the province – not excuses – first.

The real winners Wednesday night were the voters who got to see four candidates willing to earn their trust.