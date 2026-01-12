🔴 LIVE: Iranians plead with TRUMP as their people are being SLAUGHTERED back home

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Iranians in Melbourne have taken to the streets, gathering outside the U.S. Consulate to plead directly with President Donald Trump for help as their country descends further into chaos. Back home, the Iranian regime has intensified its brutal crackdown on pro-freedom demonstrators, with reports of lethal force being used against anyone who challenges the Islamist government’s authority.

These protesters, many of whom have fled the immediate dangers of Iran, are now using their voices abroad to demand that the international community, and specifically the U.S., take decisive action. Hundreds of civilians have been killed, and thousands more imprisoned or wounded, as the regime seeks to silence opposition and maintain its grip on power.

Avi Yemini is on the ground in Melbourne bringing live coverage of this rally, speaking with Iranians desperate to see their voices heard and their people protected. The demonstrators are calling for urgent intervention and warning that without outside pressure, the slaughter at home will continue unchecked.

Join Avi live now as he documents this plea for freedom and captures the raw emotion of Iranians demanding that the world not turn away while their fellow citizens are being slaughtered.