Free speech is a weapon that needs to be destroyed, says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
Get an exclusive look at this full-length monologue from The Ezra Levant Show.
In this full-length excerpt from the Oct. 3 edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra takes a look at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's recent speech at the United Nations.
While speaking at the UN headquarters in New York following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Ardern took the opportunity to decry free speech as a dangerous and volatile thing that needs to be controlled — with censorship, of course.
- By Ezra Levant
