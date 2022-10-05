Free speech is a weapon that needs to be destroyed, says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Get an exclusive look at this full-length monologue from The Ezra Levant Show.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 05, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

In this full-length excerpt from the Oct. 3 edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra takes a look at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's recent speech at the United Nations.

While speaking at the UN headquarters in New York following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Ardern took the opportunity to decry free speech as a dangerous and volatile thing that needs to be controlled — with censorship, of course.

Become a subscriber to RebelNews+ to see more monologues like this. New episodes of The Ezra Levant Show air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT.

Censorship Free Speech News Analysis New Zealand
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
save rebel news overall campaign redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

Save Rebel News

Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help.

take action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.