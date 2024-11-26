Freedom activist who fled Iranian regime speaks out after Ezra Levant's arrest

When he resided in Iran, Persian-Canadian freedom fighter Salman Sima was once brutally tortured by the regime simply for speaking his mind. Thankfully, he was able to flee the murderous mullahs.

So, just imagine his shock when he observed that the Dominion of Canada these past 13 months is more and more resembling an Islamist dictatorship under current (and very likely outgoing) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

We met up with Sima after Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was arrested by the Toronto Police Service last Sunday in Toronto for the egregious act of… practicing journalism?!

Oh, it’s true. Levant had no intention to interview the assembled Hamasholes at the northeast corner of Bathurst and Sheppard in north Toronto. Rather, he simply wanted to film an odious individual cos-playing as slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the terror group’s October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel.

This individual was sitting in an armchair, apparently recreating Sinwar’s final moments before he was thankfully killed by the IDF in Gaza last month.

Oh, there was another Hamas supporter displaying a sign last Sunday reading, “Free flights to Amsterdam,” referencing the attacks against Israeli soccer fans in the Dutch capital earlier this month. Alas, this junior jihadi sort of outsmarted himself given that the anti-Jew hatred in Amsterdam already exists in Toronto.

Meanwhile, cries for genocide rang out at Bathurst and Sheppard, the heart of Toronto’s Jewish community. The cops, who sometimes “reimagine” themselves as Uber Eats drivers in order to deliver coffee and Timbits to these thugs, had no problem with this gross spectacle (even though Section 319 of the Criminal Code was being violated. Again.)

But alas, for having the temerity to expose this filth, Levant was arrested, handcuffed, and hauled off to 32 Division. The charge? Disturbing the peace. No, seriously.

"Beware Americans, we are a warning about your future," Levant told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.



And for Salman Sima, this spectacle made for déjà vu all over again. Sima was also arrested earlier this year for “disturbing the peace.” His act of defiance? Displaying a Canadian flag (the pro-Hamas supporters hate Canada almost as much as they hate Jews…)

So, who’s driving the actions of the police, who seem beholden to the pro-Hamas thugs? Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

Indeed, why are the Hamas thugs calling the shots? Mississauga Mayor (and ex-Liberal MP) Carolyn Parrish has also gone to bat for these reprobates when they announced plans to stage a fake “Remembrance Day” in her city on Nov. 26.

The goons even appropriated the image of the poppy and the Royal Canadian Legion’s slogan of “Lest we forget.” And Mayor Parrish was perfectly fine with this. To her, the proposed gathering is all about “free speech.” (Golly, where was the Liberals’ love for “free speech” during the 2022 Freedom Convoy?)

Sima warns that further appeasing the pro-terrorism mob will only further embolden them. We’ve seen these people carry out vandalism and fire-bombing of Jewish-owned businesses, schools, and synagogues. We’ve seen Jews physically assaulted. Where does it end?

And while the Hamas mob gets away with this violence, the authorities are seemingly embracing sharia law as opposed to the law of the land, all in the name of “keeping the peace.”

Is this the future for Canada – less Toronto, more Tehran?

What a terrible road to go down. Just ask Salman Sima what happens when the Islamo-Nazis are in charge. Indeed, he still bears the scars from his torture sessions…