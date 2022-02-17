Freedom Convoy truckers say Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act won't make them leave
Most truckers appear to be willing to stay despite the government's intention to put an end to all this as soon as possible, with all the possible powers it can muster.
With Trudeau's Emergencies Act now invoked and the resignation of Ottawa's police chief, a looming uncertainty reigns over what will happen next with the Freedom Convoy and the protesters in downtown Ottawa.
I went out in the streets to ask around to know how the truckers felt about the news and if their decision to stay or leave had been affected by the announcement. Most of them appear to be willing to stay despite the government's intention to put an end to all this as soon as possible, with all the possible powers it can muster.
The next couple of days will be quite decisive in finding out exactly what fate awaits this battle for freedom, supported by many Canadians across the country!
Stay tuned for upcoming reports — and visit www.ConvoyReports.com to find out more!
Avec l'invocation de la Loi sur les mesures d'urgence de Trudeau et la démission du chef de police d'Ottawa, une incertitude plane sur ce qui va se passer avec le convoi de la liberté et les manifestants au centre-ville d'Ottawa.
Je suis sorti dans la rue pour demander aux gens comment les camionneurs se sentaient par rapport à la nouvelle et si leur décision de rester ou de partir avait été affectée par la récente annonce. La plupart d'entre eux semblent vouloir rester malgré l'intention du gouvernement de mettre une fin au tout dès que possible, et avec tous les pouvoirs possibles.
Les prochains jours seront déterminants pour connaître le sort exact réservé à cette bataille pour la liberté, soutenue par de nombreux Canadiens à travers le pays!
Restez à l'écoute pour les prochains reportages — et visitez le www.ConvoyReports.com pour en savoir plus!
- By Alexandra Lavoie
