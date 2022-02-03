Freedom convoy’s GoFundMe suspended following complaints from Ottawa government

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

GoFundMe has frozen the campaign of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, after it raised over $10,000,000 Canadian dollars following demands from Ottawa city officials for the crowd-funding platform to seize their funds and redirect them to the city to pay for the costs of policing and PR, in what can literally be described as fascism.

As detailed by the Freedom Convoy’s GoFundMe page, the fundraiser is currently paused and under review to “ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”

“Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience,” the page reads.

Despite being described as a “fringe movement” by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dismissed as a group of white supremacists and Russian agitators by members of the legacy media, the campaign for the truckers’ convoy has raised more money in just two weeks than the amount raised by Canada’s major political parties in the entire last quarter, as detailed by Fox News .

Reporters concerned with GoFundMe’s suspension of the campaign were redirected to a blog post on the platform, which explains :

Recent events in Ottawa, Canada, have generated widespread discussion about the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser on GoFundMe. We wanted to provide clarity around the actions that our global Trust & Safety and Customer Care teams take every day, just as they have with the Freedom Convoy fundraiser: We identify the organizer, who they are raising funds for, the organizer’s relationship to the recipient of the funds, and how the funds will be used. If the organizer is raising funds on behalf of someone else, we safely hold all or some of the funds raised until the recipient is added to the fundraiser to withdraw, and their identity has been confirmed. Fundraisers must be transparent about the flow of funds and have a plan for how the funds will be spent. Prior to withdrawal of funds, we conduct a thorough review of information provided by the organizer. We strictly prohibit user content that reflects or promotes behavior in support of violence — in this case, the organizer met our requirements and the fundraiser did not violate our Terms of Service at the time of creation.

“As the activity surrounding the protest evolves, we have been monitoring the fundraiser to ensure the funds are going to the intended recipients and that the fundraiser remains within our Terms of Service,” the blog post continues, noting that the platform’s monitoring includes maintaining communication with the organizer and collaborating with local police.

“This process takes time and may slow down the withdrawal process. If the fundraiser does violate our Terms of Service or does not directly benefit the intended beneficiary, we will remove it from the platform,” GoFundMe stated.

The effort to shut down and potentially redirect the funds from the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa government coffers comes hours after Ottawa City council member Diane Deans demanded that GoFundMe cut off the “pipeline of funding” from the convoy, threatening legal action. Deans described the truckers as “mercenaries.”

GoFundMe has suspended the Freedom Convoy campaign under threat of legal action by Ottawa City council member Diane Deans.



"We need to cut off the pipeline of funding to these mercenaries that are unlawfully protesting and occupying our communities." pic.twitter.com/4O3gEX3C7o — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 3, 2022

Days prior, Ottawa City councilor Mathieu Fleury sent emails to the city to launch legal proceedings against GoFundMe to stop the campaign.