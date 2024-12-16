Quebec separatists are sounding off on the Trudeau government, supposedly on its last leg.

“The Departure of the Minister of Finance is the end of this government,” Yves-François Blanchet, the Bloc Québécois leader, told reporters Monday afternoon.

“At the latest, the Prime Minister should go to the Governor General and ask for the dissolution of Parliament [for the beginning of 2025],” he said.

“Quebecers and Canadians need to compose a new Parliament that will have the mandate to deal with the real crisis at hand, which is … diplomacy and trade between Canada and the United States.”

Chrystia Freeland's resignation "is the end of this government," says Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who calls on PM Trudeau to hold an election in early 2025 to deal with the growing tensions with the US over border security.

Blanchet earlier delivered a letter to begin discussions with other opposition parties to dissolve the 44th Parliament, after it failed to pass pension reform and supply management legislation.

New Democrats refused to back two Conservative confidence votes in November and December that received separatist backing.

Blanchet accused the NDP of acting as the “shadow” behind the Trudeau government, but admits their votes are needed to dissolve Parliament.

“Their caucus must decide if it’s better for them to go into an election or continue to disappear,” Blanchet said, after a Leger poll said New Democrats lost considerable support over the summer.

NDP Leader @TheJagmeetSingh is calling on PM Trudeau to resign, saying "he has to go."



Singh claims "all options" are on the table but is not willing to fully commit to voting for a non-confidence motion.



Could it have something to do with https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H? pic.twitter.com/835cZLJMMa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

In March 2022, the NDP pledged to support the government in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

However, cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said at the time.

Singh finally called on Trudeau to resign as Prime Minister Monday afternoon, having ripped up their confidence agreement on September 4.

When asked by reporters, he would not clarify if his caucus would support the fifth and final confidence vote this parliamentary session.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his party is "not negotiating" with the Liberals but is talking to opposition parties about bringing down the Trudeau government.

In exchange for a confidence agreement, the Bloc demanded support for Bill C-319, which aimed to line up pensions for seniors, ages 65 to 74, to the same level that those 75 and older receive.

Another, Bill C-282, would enshrine dairy, poultry and egg quotas as non-negotiable in any future trade talks. The one-page bill passed the Commons in 2023 and has spent 16 months in the Senate.

Blanchet realized the prospects of a coalition government with the Liberals faded fast. “We cannot avoid noticing there is nothing happening in this government,” he said October 22.

“We could not have gone further in terms of good faith, of transparency ... and even opportunity for a government that is in distress as much on the inside as from the outside,” Blanchet told reporters a week later.

“Its days are numbered,” he said, confirming their offer of a coalition government would not hold.