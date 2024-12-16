BREAKING: Jagmeet Singh calls for Trudeau to resign

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has officially called on Trudeau to resign as prime minister, ending months of political uncertainty.

“Right now, Canadians are struggling with the cost of living. Everywhere I go, people cannot find a home that they can afford, they can't buy their groceries,” Singh told reporters Monday afternoon. “And on top of that, we have Trump threatening tariffs of 25% which put hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” he added.

“Instead of focusing on these issues, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are fighting [amongst] themselves instead of fighting for Canadians. And for that reason today, I'm calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. He has to go.”

Early Monday morning, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from cabinet citing tensions with Trudeau over the pathway forward. “For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” she wrote in a statement.

Rumours of tensions between the PMO and Freeland emerged in recent months amid supposed efforts to recruit Mark Carney as her replacement. Neither office provided comments to the media on the matter.

Katie Telford, the prime minister’s chief of staff, complained Freeland could not effectively communicate the party’s fiscal policies. Freeland called the tax holiday and proposed rebate cheques a “costly political gimmick” in her resignation letter.

A recent Leger poll revealed Canadians were unenthused by the measures.

“Will you declare no confidence in the liberal government as soon as possible?” a reporter asked Singh. “All options are on the table,” he replied.

New Democrats have refused to support confidence matters to date, voting against four non-confidence motions tabled by the Conservatives. Singh formally repudiated his 2022 Supply And Confidence Agreement on September 4.

At the time, he called the Trudeau government “too weak, too selfish” to work with. The first non-confidence vote came shortly thereafter.

“Just to clarify, you're calling for him to resign, but you are not willing to vote with no confidence in his government. How do those two things connect?” another reporter asked. “There's no votes in front of us, but we will take each vote,” replied Singh.