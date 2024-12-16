Chrystia Freeland resigns from cabinet after being fired as finance minister

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from the federal cabinet after being removed as finance minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday. In a letter to Trudeau, Freeland confirmed, “You told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet.”

Freeland described her resignation as “the only honest and viable path,” explaining that a minister must speak with the full confidence of the prime minister. “In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it,” she wrote.

See my letter to the Prime Minister below // Veuillez trouver ma lettre au Premier ministre ci-dessous pic.twitter.com/NMMMcXUh7A — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) December 16, 2024

Freeland’s removal comes as Canada grapples with soaring inflation, a worsening housing crisis, and rising discontent over out-of-control immigration targets that are straining infrastructure and affordability. Freeland missed the deadline to deliver the Fall Economic Statement, now overdue by two months, although she was set to deliver it Monday.

Freeland also referenced growing economic threats from the United States, pointing to “aggressive economic nationalism” and a potential “threat of 25 per cent tariffs” from the incoming administration. She urged a strong, unified response, calling for Canada to remain “strong, smart, and united.”

Despite stepping down from Cabinet, Freeland expressed gratitude for her time in government and confirmed her plans to seek re-election as a Liberal MP in Toronto during the next federal election.