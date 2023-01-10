Freeland warned convoy account seizures caused blowback for banks

'You should know there have been threatening activities at certain bank branches,' Deputy Finance Minister Michael Sabia wrote in a February 2022 email to Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland after RCMP directed concerned Canadians to contact their banks for more information on account seizures.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Internal emails obtained by Blacklock's published Tuesday morning shows that banks were facing extreme customer blowback after accounts of those supporting the anti-lockdown Freedom Convoy last February.

“This is causing the banks considerable concern for the safety of their employees. Indirectly, if we aren’t careful on this they will pull back," said Finance Minister Michael Sabia to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in an email on February 18, 2022.

Freeland announced the account seizures in a press conference on February 14; the day the federal government used the Emergencies Act to end the weeks-long protests in the nation's capital.

"The (RCMP) Commissioner said that people with frozen accounts should go to their banks to have them unfrozen ..This is a MISTAKE. They should go to local law enforcement. This keeps the heat off the bank branches and reduces the risk of violence," Sabia wrote to his counterparts at Public Safety.

Freeland told the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful demonstrations, that seizing bank accounts was an "incentive" for the protests to end.

