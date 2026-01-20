French President Emmanuel Macron rolls out the red carpet for China at Davos

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Chinese investment to Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He wants more of their money, fast.

Wearing sunglasses to conceal an apparent health issue, Macron used his closing remarks to openly court Chinese foreign direct investment in key sectors. "China is welcome," he declared, "but what we need is more Chinese foreign direct investment in Europe, in some key sectors to contribute to our growth, to transfer some technologies."

Macron says his eye is red and puffy due to a health condition.... surely Brigette didn't slap him around againpic.twitter.com/ojNcXiYHFy — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 20, 2026

He attempted to draw a line, insisting Beijing shouldn't just dump subsidized products or devices that fail to meet European standards (as Canada just did), but the message was clear that Europe is open for Chinese business – on Macron's terms.

French President Emmanuel Macron claims Europe "needs" more direct Chinese investments in key sectors.



"What we need, is more Chinese direct foreign investment in Europe," he says. pic.twitter.com/IQfYF9T85A — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

In the same breath, the French leader delivered a thinly veiled swipe at President Trump, touting Europe as the last reliable haven in a chaotic world. "We have a place where rule of law and predictability is still the rule of the game," he said. "Predictable. Loyal. And where you know that the rule of the game is just the rule of law."

He conceded Europe can be "too slow" and needs reform, but insisted it's a "good place for today and for tomorrow."

As Macron tries to position America as unpredictable and disruptive under Trump, he frames Europe as a beacon of stability that the global elites crave, even if it means inviting the PRC’s cash and influence.

Macron may do well to be reminded that France is experiencing notable social unrest and disorder, primarily driven by large-scale farmer protests against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which farmers say will flood the market with cheaper imports and undermine their livelihoods. Hundreds of tractors have repeatedly rolled into Paris and taken to blocking major landmarks, while demonstrations have spread to multiple cities.

Additionally, New Year's Eve in France was more civil unrest than celebration. There was widespread violence in cities like Paris and Marseille, including car burnings, clashes with police, and arson, exposing a country simmering under economic strain and political decay.

Yet as France burns, Macron lectures the world on “fairness,” “standards,” and the rule of law — while effectively begging for investment from a regime built on intellectual-property theft, state subsidies, and zero tolerance for dissent.

This is the Davos playbook in full view: demonize “unpredictable” leaders who prioritize their own nations, while courting authoritarian powers that rewrite the rules to suit themselves.

And Macron isn’t alone. Former Bank of England governor, now Prime Minister Mark Carney, has gone even further, branding China a “more predictable” partner than the United States and welcoming what he calls a “new world order” shaped by authoritarian certainty over democratic accountability.

BREAKING: PM Carney confirms Canada-China trip is to further a "partnership" that sets us up for the "NEW WORLD ORDER"



Watch Premier Moe's SHOCKED face next to him pic.twitter.com/2PWcDbtxgK — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 15, 2026

The globalist realignment accelerates at Davos, and it seems national sovereignty is the collateral damage.