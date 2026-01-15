Carney aligns Canada with the CCP as 'New World Order' awaits

This week, Prime Minister Carney and a host of his ministers are in Beijing for the first Canadian Prime Minister's visit to China since 2017, leading a major delegation in an attempt to recalibrate ties with China.

During these discussions, Carney explicitly confirmed the broader intent behind this trip, stating that the progress made with China will help set both countries up "for the new world order," admitting that this visit is directly establishing a restructured global order.

BREAKING: PM Carney confirms Canada-China trip is to further a "partnership" that sets us up for the "NEW WORLD ORDER"



Watch Premier Moe's SHOCKED face next to him

This has left many Canadians to wonder what unwitting role they’re playing in shifting geopolitics, as the Prime Minister discusses trade diversification with the Chinese Communist Party, which was framed, by him, as our biggest security threat just nine months ago.

These meetings are aimed at ‘green energy’ collaboration and economic re-stabilization, which comes amid U.S. trade uncertainty and a decade of Liberal fiscal ruin.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand shared her role in “laying the groundwork” for this New World Order, noting “strong people-to-people ties” between Canada and China and a “rewired” global economic order. Anand frames this dialogue as a key to success, even though there has yet to be a breakthrough on Canadian canola tariffs that are hitting farmers hard.

While Global News reports that Canada and China inked "preliminary agreements" on boosting tourism and fighting crime, Canadian reporters were forced to use burner phones in Beijing to dodge rampant CCP espionage, proving this cozying-up is dangerously naive at best, and outright reckless betrayal at worst.

Carney’s team and the likes of Industry Minister Melanie Joly insist on "guardrails" for security, but the tone has undeniably softened from Carney’s debate-day warning just nine months ago, in April 2025, when he warned of China being Canada’s biggest security threat.

Carney in 6 months has gone from China being the single greatest security threat to Canada to now having some sort of great turning point in their relationship. Has that threat magically disappeared? I don't think so.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says China shares Canada’s net-zero goals.

He must forget that even by the cozy government-contractor McKinsey’s own numbers, China’s global emissions keep skyrocketing; Canada’s are so small they don’t even earn a spot on the chart.

While Carney is busy cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party, the CIA is running Mandarin-language videos on social media, telling disillusioned Chinese officials how to securely leak secrets to them through the dark web, because they're desperate for inside truth on Beijing's plans.

Prime Minister Carney preaches "dialogue" and a cozy "new world order" with Beijing, while U.S. intelligence actively hunts for cracks in the CCP regime. If that doesn't scream the twisted reality of 2026 global affairs, what does?

As Canada deepens law-enforcement cooperation with China under Xi’s Global Security Initiative, complete with intelligence-sharing dressed up as fraud prevention, we only have to look back to a 2023 parliamentary report to know the risk China brings.

A key Canadian parliamentary committee has already warned that it is “concerned by reports of the PRC's influence, monitoring, and coercion of diaspora communities, as well as the intimidation and harassment of dissidents and human rights defenders. These actions run counter to the fundamental rights and freedoms that are essential to Canadian democracy, and the Government of Canada must take action to defend these values.”

Fast forward to today, and Prime Minister Carney is talking “security” with that same regime.

If you haven’t seen the explosive network of connections mapped by David Simieritsch at Moose on the Loose, it exposes Carney’s conflicts and extensive ties to China in a way that makes his intentions impossible to dismiss as a coincidence.

Carney's "new world order" pivot isn't risking Canada's complicity in transnational repression — it's guaranteeing it.